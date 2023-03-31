Fameye, Kofi Mole and Quamina MP set to release ‘ Don’t Know’

Music of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: Empress Neeta

Three of Ghana's hot artistes, Fameye, Kofi Mole and Quamina MP, have joined forces to create a remarkable new song that is sure to be a hit. The trio of friends teased their fans with pictures of them on social media, and it is expected to be an exciting collaboration.



They have come together to make something special, combining their unique musical styles to create a track that will make waves across the music industry.



The single which is dubbed ‘Don’t Know’ describes the various struggles of the three acts in life and is set to be released on Wednesday April 5, 2023 across streaming platforms.



‘Don’t Know’ is heartfelt track that speaks to how all three of them deal with struggles they face in their lives and careers. It is a reflection of their struggles and a reminder to never give up.



The song is an inspirational anthem for those who are struggling in life and a reminder that life is not always easy.



Fameye is a Ghanaian musician who is known for his Afro-pop, Afro-fusion, Highlife and Hip-hop music. He is also known for his melodic and catchy hooks.



Fameye has been on the rise since he first burst onto the scene with his 2019 debut single, "Notin I Get." His popularity has continued to grow, with a string of well-received releases like "Mati", "Long Life”, ‘Praise”, “Thank You” amongst others.



Kofi Mole on the other hand is a Ghanaian Hip Hop artist who is considered as one of the hottest rappers in the Ghanaian music scene. He is known for his witty punchlines and witty rhymes, as well as his use of sampling and references to popular culture. Kofi Mole has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music scene, including Sarkodie, Kuame Eugene and Kwesi Arthur.



Quamina MP is not a relative newcomer to the music scene either, his style is a mix of Afrobeats and hip-hop, and he has become known for his infectious melodies and clever wordplay. His single "Amanfuor Girls" became an anthem in Ghana, and with tracks such as "Change Your Style" and "Party” amongst others.