Fake awards: Dr UN decided to embarrass all those who betrayed him – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said Kwame Owusu Fordjuor (Dr UN), the man who has been identified as having given fake awards in the name of the United Nations (UN) to top Ghanaian celebrities including musician Sakordie and others, decided to embarrass all his victims because they once betrayed him.



Shatta Wale in a Facebook live video on Sunday, September 6 also indicated that these personalities were lured into this conundrum owing to their inordinate desire for awards.



Some of the celebrities who received the fake awards include D-Black, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh, and Johnnie Hughes.



Reports indicated that the fake award scheme titled the ‘Global Blueprint Excellence Award’ was held last week Friday, August 28, in Accra at the Alisa Hotel and was attended by a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities.



Owusu Fordjour also managed to scam the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, with the award.



Shatta Wale said “Ghanaians like awards too much…”



“All those who received the fake awards paid ¢1000. D Black alone paid ¢5000,” he claimed



“The awards is the guy’s own scheme. He decided that if you have betrayed him before, this is the kind of situation he will bring to you. So he organised and give people plate, fork, spoon.”





