'Failed artist' - Reactions as concert goer rates Wizkid's Tottenham performance below par

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

The performance of Grammy Award-winning artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogu, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has been rated 3/10 by a Nigerian lady who was present at the concert.



The "More Love, Less Ego" concert by Wizkid at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 29, 2023, will go down in history as he sold out the venue.



The Afrobeats artist gave the crowd during the concert an exciting musical performance.



Wizkid serenaded the crowd with songs from "Ayo" and "Made in Lagos," two albums that have cemented his status as a global music legend, before moving on to his classic "Superstar" album.



Following the concert, a video of a lady recounting the experience has gone viral.



The lady in the video noted that Wizkid's performance was really subpar and that the sound quality was awful, causing the audience to occasionally hardly hear the singer.



In spite of her disappointment with Wizkid's performance, she continued, she was surrounded by positive individuals.



The lady compared Burna Boy's performance to Wizkid's and said she would give Burna's a 10/10 because his show was blazing, his audience interaction was spot on, and the sound was crystal clear.



She advised Wizkid to think about using a smaller venue the next time since she felt it was too big for him.



See some more comments here



DoroAustyn: "OBO is my fave but that doesn’t mean i should be biased. Wiz show was great and it was sold out, it’s an inspiration for other african artists and soon they all will be selling out various stadiums. Stop the h@te and appreciate greatness wen u see one"



ophishialrex: "Wizkid is finished, after sharing the tickets free he still did not invest in the sound instead he used the balance for fireworks, that’s a failed artist!!!"



OlayiwolaTaju14: "Error in performance, baba nla flop,no energy,no coordination,total waste of time attending the show.......... learn from davido shows"



ophishialrex: "Btw she is too beautiful to be attending Wizkid concert tho, beautiful girls attend Davido show not Wizkid"



toyor_pr: "Make she go do her concert too. No stress me."



EmaazDr: "THEY WILL DRAG HER SOON"



RansfordGyamfi8: "One thing his fc have been avoiding all along, honestly he ain’t good with live band and also don’t have that stamina for longer minutes."



