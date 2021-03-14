Entertainment of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei others organize surprise birthday party for Dentaa

Some dignitaries present at Dentaa's surprise birthday party

CEO of GUBA Awards, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng was on Saturday, 13th March 2021 given a pleasant birthday surprise by some prominent figures within the entertainment industry.



Some attendees for the birthday party were; Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Kofi Abban, Bola Ray, Kennedy Osei, Mr. Eazi, Kalybos, Wendy Shay among many others.



In her response, 'surprised' Dentaa expressed excitement at the event adding that she is blessed to be surrounded by such big-wigs who took time off to celebrate her.





Watch video below:



