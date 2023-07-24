You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 24Article 1810544

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FULL LIST: BBNaija: Meet ‘All Stars’ housemates

The Big Brother Naija All Stars edition kicked off with lots of excitement on Sunday, July 23.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, introduced the All Stars’ housemates which consist of selected housemates from previous editions of the show.

The organiser announced that the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

At the end of the 72 days, the winning housemate will go home with N120 million (US$150,000).

Below are the 20 housemates who are back in the house to thrill fans for the next 10 weeks

1. Cee cee

2. Mercy

3. Kiddwaya

4. Frodd

5. Pere

6. Angel

7. Neo

8. Alex

9. Tolanibaj

10. Cross

11. Seyi

12. Whitemoney

13. Uriel

14. Doyin

15. Princess

16. Soma

17. Ike

18. Ilebaye

19. Venita

20 Adekunle