FULL DOCUMENT: Martha Ankomah ‘slaps’ LilWin with GH¢5 million lawsuit

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Martha Ankomah has filed a lawsuit against Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.



This action was taken in response to LilWin's recent attacks on the actress for showing reluctance and declining an offer to work with Kumawood, among other issues.



About a week ago, LilWin condemned Martha's earlier statements during some media interviews, which sought to downplay the storylines of recent Kumawood movies compared to the Agya Koo era. He was captured in a viral video using some words that have been described as harsh and unprintable towards the actress.



On February 15, 2024, Martha Ankomah, through her lawyers, sued LilWin.



In a copy of the writ of summons available to GhanaWeb, the plaintiff (Martha) is praying an Accra High Court for damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by the defendant (LilWin). She is also demanding compensatory damages for the dent on her reputation.



“A declaration that the words, 'Who knows you? If not for GTP and senior government officials who signed you on at GTP, who would have signed you? What kind of star are you? Even your own daughter doesn't know you I don't even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, and co and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. If you had been a male actor, you would have suffered When you become an actress and you become a star, men take care of you, men rent accommodation for you, men buy you houses, men buy cars for you. You would have suffered as a man but for the fact that you are female.



“'It is men who look after you. You have become a star that is why men take care of your needs, you don't use your money on anything' published of and concerning the Plaintiff and contained in paragraphs 8 and 9 of the Statement of Claim are defamatory of the Plaintiff. Therefore, the plaintiff is seeking Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintiff,” parts of the summons read.



LilWin has also been issued an eight-day ultimatum to appear before an Accra High Court or face the consequences.



“You are hereby commanded that within eight days after service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you. And take notice that in default of your so doing, judgment may be given in your absence without further notice to you,” parts of the summons contained.







What Martha Ankomah said that triggered LilWin



Martha Ankomah, earlier in an interview with Hitz FM in 2017 and later with Accra FM in 2023, downplayed the storylines of recent Kumawood movies compared to the Agya Koo era.



LilWin’s ‘harsh’ response



LilWin sternly criticized Martha Ankomah for downplaying the efforts of Kumawood actors and movie producers.



He went all out, lambasting the actress during a TikTok live session.



“Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have? I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?"



He continued, “Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys.



