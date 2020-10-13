Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Viral photos from a movie scene - 'Panty sniffing' pastor

play videoA scene in Pastor Blinks, a movie directed by the lead actor

In May 2018, a viral photo of a pastor sniffing a young lady's panty under the guise of delivering her from spiritual marriage generated lots of conversations on local and social media platforms in Ghana.



Ghanaweb.com caught up with the trio in the viral photo - Nana Mensah (Pastor Blinks), Piesie Asamoah Gifty (the lady who removed her panty) and Daniel McCoy (the associate pastor), in an interview.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Nana Mensah, the pastor in the viral photo, who happens to be the CEO of Phens Multimedia, debunked the claims that the photos were scenes from a real deliverance service at his Church.



He explained that the photos were taken from a movie titled 'Pastor Blinks' of which he is the producer, writer, Director and the main Character.



"The picture was shot from a movie titled Pastor Blinks. I played the leading role because I wrote the script...I decided to produce a movie to educate the public on some of the doing of these fake pastors", he said.



Fast forward to October 2020, the same CEO cum actor shared on his Facebook page a video of a supposed pastor seen shaving the pubic hair of a woman in Church.



The over 4 minutes video has since gone viral on social media.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.