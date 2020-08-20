Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: 'Stop exposing your bodies' – Joselyn Dumas tells colleagues

play videoJoselyn said most Ghanaian celebrities dress indecently

Exactly three years ago August 20 2017, Ghanaian actress and TV hostess, Joselyn Dumas advised her colleagues to dress decently and desist from showing sensual parts of their bodies to the public.



According to her, most celebrities indecently dress forgetting that they are role models for many in the society.



“Sometimes when we dress up we think nobody is watching someone is always watching I think we can all be our own kind of beautiful without exposing so much, and that is what I need”, the actress said,”



She made the comment during the 2017 Glitz Style Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



Her statement stirred trolls by some persons on social media who believed the actress was being absolutely hypocritical, taking into cognisance the fact that her attire for that particular evening was relatively revealing.



To them, she had no moral right to advise her colleagues when she is did the exact opposite of what she preached.



Joselyn wore a gold body hugging dress which was transparent at the bust side and the back. The bust of the gown revealed her cleavage and the tight-fitting gown exaggerated her hips.



She was adjudged the Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity of that particular year.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.