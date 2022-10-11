FLASHBACK: Sarkodie has a wishy-washy brain - Shatta Wale

Music of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale in 2019 slammed Sarkodie for having a 'wishy-washy brain'. The Dancehall musician in his interview with Paul Adom Otchere refused to congratulate Sarkodie on the rapper's nomination at the BET despite describing him as a 'good guy'.



Read the story below as published by GhanaWeb on October 11, 2019.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has described rapper, Sarkodie, as a person with a wishy-washy brain who lives a “lie life”.



According to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King who used to be closer with the rapper, his relationship with Sarkodie fell short when he realised the kind of life the latter portrays to the public of which he is not in accordance with.



Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere in an exclusive interview on Good Evening Ghana show, Shatta Wale said Sarkodie, just like other musicians in the country, are depicting a certain kind of lifestyle which will destroy the next generations to come.



Debunking assertions that he dislikes Sarkodie, Shatta Wale said his only problem with the rapper is the hypocritical life he lives on daily basis.



According to him, “I don’t dislike him. He’s a very good guy that I really was close to sometime ago but I think he has a wishy-washy brain. He thinks to be in the industry you have to live a certain kind of life. That is not my life, I don’t believe in portraying a lie life to somebody...And those are the lie lives they live in the industry that I feel like no, don’t let us live a lie life for the next generation to copy and feel this is the life. There is a life that we need to tow because you’re not going to be Sarkodie forever.”



Moreover, he said the hypocritical life of musicians in the country brought the downfall of legendary musician, Samini, because he was used so much by industry players.



“Gone are the days we were talking about Samini but nobody is talking about Samini now and I feel so bad. That is a legend. Samini tried to put Ghana on the map but people used him so much that he wasn’t aware. Now he’s aware of it. Samini was a great musician but if most musicians like him will come out and tell the story about the industry and how it goes like, people like Sarkodie and people you’re mentioning wouldn’t be behaving like the way they’re behaving in the industry”.



He added that “I know it’s sad and it’s bad because people will feel like if I come and say this, it’s a disgrace but I always tell people there’s always grace in disgrace. So when you go through something share it. Me, I share my life story with my fans, that’s why they love me so much but Samini who was there that we all know was there, now no more.”



