FLASHBACK: ‘Pass Anti-LGBTQ bill and I will expose all the gay politicians’ – Popular transgender vows

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Parliament of Ghana passed a controversial bill that bans LGBTQ activities and imposes penalties for offenders.



The Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which was initiated by some MPs, including Sam Nartey George in 2021, faced strong opposition and criticism from human rights groups and some parliamentarians.



The bill underwent several stages of readings and amendments before it was finally adopted.



This development was met with mixed reactions on and off social media. Many supporters of the bill praised its much-awaited passage, while opponents criticised it as a violation of human rights and a threat to the dignity and safety of LGBTQ people in Ghana.



Taking a trip back to December 2023, amidst the fervent discussions surrounding the bill's potential passage, Angel Maxine, a well-known transgender musician and activist in Ghana, made a firm commitment to unveil the identities of politicians engaging in clandestine LGBTQ activities.



In reaction to the Speaker of Parliament's announcement that the anti-LGBTQ bill will be passed soon, she said she has evidence of the MPs who have been soliciting sex from boys and threatened to reveal their names and families.



“Pass the bill and I will show you your MPs who are LGBTQ persons. You think I have not seen gay politicians? All the MPs who have been texting people to get them boys to sleep with. All of the politicians who have been begging pimps to hook them up with boys. All your chats and conversations are here (points to a pile of documents). Pass the Bill and I will expose your family members and children who are gay. All those queer celebrities, also cannot speak for themselves,” she fumed in a post made on Instagram.



She also attacked some of the MPs who support the bill, calling them failures and hypocrites.



“Sam George or whatever you call yourself, who do you think you are? Who the hell do you think you are? What are your achievements? What jobs have you created in Ghana? Even Prampram, you cannot fix it. How many jobs have you created in Prampram? You are being influenced by people to pass a bill that will affect you.



"Foh Amoaning, Alban Bagbin, Dela Sowah, Emmanuel Bedzrah, Rockson Defeamekpor, Rita Adoley Sowah, Ntim Fordjour, Alhassan Suhuyini, Ellen Tosu, Ghanaians are disappointed in all these people. All these names I have mentioned, have brought nothing to their various constituencies,” she retorted while insulting the Speaker of Parliament.



Maxine also urged the LGBTQ community in Ghana to come out and fight against the bill, instead of writing proposals and hiding behind phones.



“LGBTQ society in Ghana is always writing proposals. Proposals for what? This is the time to come out and fight. Don’t sit behind phones and tweet and text. This is why you receive funds from the donors. Come out and fight the community,” she added.



Currently, Angel Maxine has been vocal about the passage of the bill since the news broke out. In a series of posts on her social media, she has voiced her concerns about the safety of LGBT+ persons in Ghana.



Nevertheless, she has not yet followed through on her promise to reveal Members of Parliament who are purportedly involved in LGBT+ activities in Ghana.



Watch the video below





ID/BB