FLASHBACK: Pall bearers lift Ebony's casket; head to the cemetery for burial

Two years ago, tears flowed as pallbearers lifted Ebony Reigns’ casket and headed for the Osu cemetery as part of the final funeral rites of the late dancehall musician.



The burial service of the late ‘Maame hwe’ hitmaker which was held at the forecourt of the Statehouse on March 24, 2018, attracted high profiled personalities and key stakeholders in the entertainment industry.



Top officials including, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuje, Former Gender minister Nana Oye Lithur, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful among others were also present.



Ebony Reigns died on February 8, 2018, in a gory motor accident at Nyamebekyere near Mankraso in the Brong Ahafo Region.



