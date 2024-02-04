FLASHBACK: It’s a shame Obour abandoned music for politics – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Earlier in 2020, Highlife musician, Okyeame Kwame, couldn't fathom why Obour had 'thrown away' his musical career to focus on politics.



In an interview with TV3, the 'Rap Dacta' emphasized that it is a shame that the former MUSIGA president had to give up his passion for politics.



He made these statements while eulogizing Obour's unmatched stage prowess and showmanship.



Read and watch the full details of what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on December 20, 2020, below:



Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame has said it is shameful that his colleague and friend Bice Osei Kufuor (Obour) is quitting music for politics.



According to him, Obuor has excellent music talent and this talent, he said must not be wasted.



The prolific Hiplife star with the moniker “Rap Doctor”, in an interview with TV3 on 30 December, after his Hiplife Concert at the popular Plus 233 bar, expressed worry over Obour’s plan to ditch his music career to pursue politics.



“You know Obour will never perform if I’m not the one dragging him, you saw his energy? It’s a shame he wants to quit making music, I think Obour should still make Music, it’s a shame he wants to quit music."



“Obour! God has given you talent and you’re ditching it for politics. well! Maybe he has talent for politics too but we still love your music,” he pointed out.



After the end of his tenure Obuor ventured into active politics by contesting for the parliamentary seat of Asante Akyem South Constituency on June 20, 2020, bidding to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but lost that bid.