FLASHBACK: 'I will go mad if I don't smoke' - Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian afrobeat musician, Kelvyn Boy recently revealed that he has quit smoking.



In a post on his Twitter page on January 30, the “Down Flat” hitmaker addressed some misconceptions about smoking.



He said that smoking does not make people dirty or rowdy, and that many artistes smoke, but he said he has decided to stop for his health.



His post was met with positive reactions from fans and followers who praised his stance and called for other artistes to quit smoking.



In light of that, a video from 2022 has surfaced showing Kelvyn Boy claimed that he would go mad if he stops smoking.



In an interview on Hitz FM on September 12, 2022, Kelvyn Boy, Kelvyn Boy defended his smoking, saying it is part of his lifestyle and image as an artist.



"I feel like this thing we did do me, is my life, is a lifestyle, is my career. This is the only thing I know how to do. I can’t hide it," he said.



According to him, smoking calms him down and he will not change who he is.



The singer went on to cite legendary reggae musician Bob Marley as an influence and example of an artist who openly smoked cannabis.





While making no promises to quit smoking, Kelvyn Boy concluded by saying he prefers to be real rather than fake an image.





"I can't fake that'd be me. And people like me for that. Because I'll be real. I know. If you come, they fake when they take nothing away from me. This is hits," he stated.



The interview provided insight into Kelvyn Boy's unapologetic stance on his smoking habit.



Fast-forward to January 2024, Kelvyn Boy has announced an end to his smoking habit.



Some artistes have been known to use substances such as marijuana, shisha, alcohol, and cocaine to cope with stress, enhance their performance, or fit in with their peers.



Some have spoken out against this practice, while others have defended their choices.



