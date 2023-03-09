FLASHBACK: I will be shocked if Nana Addo wins 2020 elections - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Ghanaian Reggae Musician and Radio Presenter Blakk Rasta has asserted that the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects might serve as a disadvantage to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 December polls.



According to him, the pandemic has ‘stalled’ a lot of developmental projects introduced by the President and as such, it has prompted people to look out for ‘newer faces’ in the upcoming elections



He made these assertions in an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Adviser on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



“In this pandemic period, this is the worst time to be a president. Nana Addo has done everything he can in his power to contain this virus. But whatever he does people will still complain. People are complaining. It is not easy. Free hot food and people are asking how much milions?



A lot of the plans he had from the time he came into power have all stalled. One Village One Dam, factories, etc. How can you do that in this Corona era? It has all been smashed up. So people are looking out for brighter and newer faces to be able to do this. If Nana Addo wins this election, I will be shocked. “



The Barack Obama hitmaker noted though that the President of Ghana is not alone in this dilemma. He adds, “And he is not alone, all the other presidents in this Coronavirus, this didn’t help them. It is sad”.



The coronavirus, which surfaced in a Chinese seafood and poultry market late last year, has spread to at least 177 countries, killing more people and infecting many others in a matter of months. The World Health Organization earlier this year declared the situation a pandemic.





