FLASHBACK: I started smoking 'wee' at age 10 – Prophet Nigel Gaise

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In April 2020, the General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaise, disclosed that he used to abuse illegal substance in the early stages of his life.



According to the Church leader, he was abusing marijuana between the ages of 10 and 11, and it was not until he was called by God to win souls that he gave up on the act.



“At the age of ten or eleven I was smoking marijuana at Odorna and Circle”, the controversial preacher revealed to host, Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show monitored by MyNewsGh.com



According to the preacher, between his teen ages, he lost parental care and took his destiny into his own hands becoming a street child as a result until a good a samaritan took him to a church and advised him against smoking of marijuana among others criminal activities.



“I had no father, poor parental care and so we were staying in a kiosk so one man who is older than me gave me 'wee' to smoke”, Prophet Nigel Gaise stated on the show.



Meanwhile, Ghana has legalized the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes as it joins other African countries hoping to derive economic and health benefits from the substance.



The law now makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.



The commission, however, will have the mandate to control and eliminate the trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs to ensure public safety.



Health experts have always campaigned for addicts of narcotic drugs to be properly rehabilitated and not treated as criminals.



The new law makes provision for that as well, now classifying drug abuse a public health issue.