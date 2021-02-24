Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: I slept with Nayas only once – Ernest Opoku finally tells his side of the story

play videoKumawood actress Nayas and gospel musician, Ernest Opoku

About a year ago on November 20, 2020, Ghanaian Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jnr admitted to having a sexual affair with controversial actress Nayas only once.



Ernest who disclosed this in an interview with Kingdom FM said contrary to accusations that he was dating Nayas, he only had a one-night stand with the actress.



He also made revelations of how Nayas lured him to bed among others.



But in a latest development, the Kumawood actress has resurrected the issue and is still emphasizing that she had series of sexual bouts with the gospel singer.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Nayas 1 who is now married said although she desired to settle down with Ernest, it never happened as a result of their irreconcilable differences.



“When I was dating Ernest Opoku, he warned me not to tell my brother, his colleague Brother Sammy because he wants to hide our dating relationship from him. Ernest Opoku knows Brother Sammy is my best friend and I have taken him as my brother. I hold nothing against Ernest Opoku because I have forgiven him long time ago. We planned to be together but things didn’t work out and it doesn’t mean we are enemies,” She told Angel FM.



Watch the video below



