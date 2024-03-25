FLASHBACK: I drove up to 200km/h - Funny Face recounts attempting suicide with his Range Rover

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

In the late hours of March 24, 2024, it was reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was involved in a near-fatal accident in Kasoa, which resulted in injuries to several pedestrians, including a mother, two children, and two adults on motorcycles.



Eyewitnesses reported that the comedian's vehicle hit the pedestrians before colliding with the motorcyclists.



This comes a few days after the comedian, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, went on a social media tirade over custody issues with Vanessa, his ex-wife and the mother of his children.



Eerily, in a July 2020 interview with Kantanka TV, Funny Face recounted an incident in which he had driven his Range Rover car at high speed in an attempt to commit suicide.



This came after a public feud in 2017 with another ex-wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, in which she accused him of being a "two-minute man."



In the interview, he stated that his suicide attempt was not just because of the insult but mostly due to the mockery by the media and the public.



"When a woman wants to hurt you, she says either your manhood is small, or they say you last only two minutes. I ended up going through another [bout of] depression.



"I went through another depression; I wanted to commit suicide. I drove on the road at top speed with my Range Rover because I wanted to kill myself. I did it!



"It's not because of the two minutes; it's how Ghanaians, especially the bloggers, would repackage and polish the thing and present it to you. It hurts!" he had said.



Four years later, in March 2024, Funny Face is currently in police custody after hitting several people with his Range Rover.



The injured are still receiving treatment at the hospital.



The situation is under investigation, and further details are awaited.



