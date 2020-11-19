Entertainment of Thursday, 19 November 2020

FLASHBACK: Emirates Airlines kicks out 2019 ‘Di Asa’ winner from plane 'because she’s too huge'

play videoPrecious Mensah popularly known as PM

Exactly a year ago November 19, 2020, the Winner of Atinka TV’s plus size women reality show ‘Di Asa’ was reportedly kicked out of Emirates Airlines’ plane to Dubai because of her size.



Precious Mensah popularly known as PM, alongside two runner-up’s, Maafia and Gaza, had a package of making a sponsored trip to Dubai as part of the prize for emerging as winners of the 2019 contest but was disallowed to be onboard all because her body size was bigger than a single seat in Emirates Airlines’ flight.”



This attracted mixed reactions of fury, mockery and to some extent, jovial comments from social media users with others arguing that the decision to “kick her out of the plane” was discriminatory adding that the organizers of the event should have bought her two tickets knowing how huge PM was.



Winner of Atinka TV’s plus size women reality show ‘Di Asa’ has been kicked out of Emirates Airlines’ plane to Dubai because of her size, Ghanacelebrities.com reports.



Precious Mensah popularly known PM, alongside two runner-ups, Maafia and Gaza, had a package of making a sponsored trip to Dubai as part of the prize for emerging as winners of the 2019 contest but “was disallowed to be onboard all because her body size was bigger than a single seat in Emirates Airlines’ flight.”



The grand finale of Di Asa Season 3 came off on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Fantasy Dome where PM won the hearts of many after a grueling four rounds of different genre of dances.



Following her superb display, PM walked home with a brand new saloon car, while the first runner-up received ‘Abossey Okai Macho’, with the third claiming ‘Aboboyaa’.



They also received several other prizes from the proud sponsors of the show.





