FLASHBACK: 'Ebony had a promising music career' - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Three years ago, Ghana lost one of its best female artists, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns through a road crash.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reacting to the news of her death, described the young songstress as an extremely talented female artist who by all accounts had a very promising career.



President Akufo-Addo has expressed shock over the demise of multiple award-winning songstress Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns.



In a twitter post, the president wrote, “Saddened by the news of the death of the young, but extremely talented female artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns.”



He added that the late songstress had a promising music career.



“By all accounts, she had a very promising music career. My deepest condolences to her family, and to the families of the two others who died in the tragic accident. #RIPEbonysic career”



Ghana woke up, Friday, to the shocking news of sensational artiste, Ebony Reigns’ demise and the pictures trickling in are very disturbing, to say the least.



Ebony is said to have died in a gory road accident, late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.



According to police, the 20-year-old singer was with another lady and two men on board a Jeep with registration AS 497—16 from Sunyani heading towards Kumasi when it collided head-on with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.



The other lady and one of the men, a military officer who is said the be the singer’s bodyguard also died later at the Bechem Government Hospital whilst the other man, who was driving the car is still on admission.



Per the pictures available to GhanaWeb.com, Ebony’s body and two others laid lifeless with blood all over their faces at the accident scene. One was in a military uniform, the other in a white t-shirt while Ebony was in a black top and yellow shorts.



Ebony’s passing comes after rising to stardom and at a time many have tipped her to win Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.



She was known for her risqué onstage acts and erotic performances.



Among her hit songs were ‘Poison’, ‘Sponsor’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Kupe’ and ‘Maame Hwe’.







