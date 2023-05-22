FLASHBACK: Black Sherif explains ‘Baphomet-like’ tattoo on his arm

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

In an earlier exclusive interview on Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar sometime in May 2022, Black Sherif threw more light on his tattoos and what they represented.



Out of the five tattoos he had, there was a specific one he referred to as the 'Mountain Goat', which according to him represents perseverance.



However, in the midst of the ongoing discussions concerning the projection of a Baphomet symbol on stage during his performance at the Palladium Times Square in New York, and his 'mountain goat' tattoo which is said to have a striking resemblance to a 'Baphomet, let's take a look at the article below.



Read the full story originally published on May 31, 2022, by GhanaWeb.



Body art has since its introduction become a fashion statement and as the day goes by, the craze for getting tattoos keeps rising.



These tattoos, according to those who have them, are symbolic. The designs which come in different forms could be inspired by special beliefs, influential persons in their lives, and epic events, among others.



Showing up for an interview on GhanaWeb TV’s Talkertainment, Black Sherif’s tattoos were too visible that they could not go unnoticed. The 20-year-old award-winning musician who hails from Konongo in the Ashanti Region had five tattoos on his right hand.



He had the flames, bats, Kwaku The Traveller, the mountain goat and one to tell his mother how much he loves her.



Explaining the idea behind the ‘mountain goat’ tattoo, Blacko said it symbolized perseverance.



“We climb any circumstance,” the musician explained.



Black Sherif has become a world sensation and has been celebrated by both local and international superstars including Burna Boy, Tim Westwood and Timbaland.



His popularity has soared with the release of ‘First Sermon’. ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ as the songs gained popularity in both Ghana and abroad. He has had a collaboration with Burna Boy on ‘Second Sermon’ remix and keeps getting plaudits for his ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ monster hit song.



Prior to the release of the music video, Blacko won two awards at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – Best New Artiste of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year.



He also won Best New Artiste at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.









