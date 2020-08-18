Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Accra turns red as 2019 Homowo begins with sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi'

play videoGbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II pouring out libation

Exactly a year ago on August 18 2019, Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II sprinkled the Ga traditional food, 'Kpokpoi' through the coastal areas of Accra to mark the Homowo festival.



That was after a month-long ban on drumming and noise-making to mark the commencement of the festival.



The Gbese Mantse, after reciting some incantations, at the forecourt of his palace, poured libation and served the food (Kpopkoi) for some elders in the palace and some members of his entourage.



Clad in red, inhabitants of Gbese, Ga Mashie, Otublohum, Sempe, Akamajen, Asere, Abola and Ngleshie Alata, joined the celebration at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.



Kpokpoi is made from steamed, fermented cornmeal, mixed with palm oil, topped with smoked fish and mostly served with palm soup.



Watch the video published on August 18 2019 below.





