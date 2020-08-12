Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

FIPAG exposes Tracey Boakye, Releases her membership identity number, others

Tracey Boakye is seen with her identification number being FP0173

Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has been exposed by the Film Producers Association Ghana (FIPAG) for claiming she’s not a member of the association.



FIPAG early this week issued a statement announcing her suspension for the use of foul language in her recent outburst on social media.



Tracey Boakye responding to the statement indicated that she was a private movie producer and therefore cannot be suspended by FIPAG.



“It’s been more than years since I started producing movies but you’ve never promoted my works on any of your platforms. I’m not a part of you and everybody knows I am an independent movie producer. Do you people even know me or you want to use this opportunity to trend? You boldly told me I am not a member and would not be allowed to vote prior to electing your new leaders so how do you come in here? I am even surprised you could even issue this statement,” she said.



But in a recent development, FIPAG has released photos of some of its members on social media to prove that Tracey Boakye belongs to the Association contrary to her claims of not being a member.



