FDA alcohol ad ban is ridiculous - Oscar Provencal

Legendary actor and producer Oscar Provencal has spoken against the ban on celebrities endorsing alcoholic beverages in Ghana.



According to him, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) 's decision is ridiculous, as it prevents public figures from earning a living since some of them feed on such remuneration.



Oscar Provencal, who was once featured in an advertisement for an alcoholic beverage, Club Beer, made these comments in an interview on Joy Prime.



He also questioned the definition and criteria of a celebrity and argued that there are celebrities in other professions as well.



He called on the FDA to re-examine the law and allow celebrities to endorse alcoholic beverages.



"It is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard in my entire life. Who is a celebrity? Who defines a celebrity? Today, you can have instant celebrities; somebody who is a 'nobody' and tomorrow overnight is viral, and so is a celebrity.



"Why would you want to stop somebody from earning a living because he's a celebrity? We have celebrity lawyers, doctors, etc. It's ridiculous to the core," he said.



Best known for his role as Inspector Bediako in the TV series "Inspector Bediako," Oscar Provencal is a Ghanaian actor, director, philanthropist and producer.



He has also been featured in several movies, including "Sin City," "Trending Crimes," and "Bigman Wahala."



