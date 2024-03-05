Eyewitness gives blow by blow account on the fire that razed Kojo Antwi's studio

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

On March 5, 2024, news of a fire engulfing legendary Highlife musician Kojo Antwi’s Kwashieman studio sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



Providing more details about the incident, an eyewitness and shoemaker living near Kojo Antwi’s house, who identified himself as "Oneday Oneday," spoke to GhanaWeekend about the fire that ravaged the building.



While clarifying that the building was primarily used as a recording studio for musicians, not Kojo Antwi’s residence, the witness recounted that the fire began on Sunday, March 3, 2024.



He said the whole neighbourhood came out to help put out the fire, but it was too strong and spread quickly. He said they called the fire service, which arrived promptly with three or four fire trucks.



The firefighters battled the blaze for over six hours, until they finally managed to extinguish it around midnight on Monday.



“I wasn’t here when it started, but I got a call saying the place was burning. Residents came out in their numbers to help. By the time I arrived, the whole building was engulfed in flames.



“We immediately called the fire service, and they responded quickly. There were about 3 or 4 firefighters…They fought the fire for over six hours before finally extinguishing it. The fire started around 5 pm Sunday and was finally put out at midnight Monday,” he said.



The studio, which was used by Kojo Antwi and other musicians for recording, was completely gutted by the fire.



The shoemaker said Kojo Antwi was not at the studio when the fire started, and he only showed up after it was put out.



He said he did not know the cause of the fire or the extent of the loss.



Kojo Antwi, also known as "Mr. Music Man," is a Ghanaian Highlife artist who has 22 albums to his credit.



He is one of the most successful and influential musicians in Ghana and Africa. He has won several awards over the course of his career.



