Eye-catching images from Sammy Gyamfi's private wedding ceremony go viral

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and his wife, Irene Amakwaa Karikari, have wowed internet users with some very stunning photos of their private marriage in Accra.



A vibrant green kente cloth was worn by the pair for their traditional wedding, as shown in some rare photos made available to GhanaWeb.



The pair, who were sitting elegantly and dashingly during the proceedings, couldn't refrain from smiling.



The newlyweds further cemented their place as the most fashionable couple to close the year 2022 in style with a second series of photographs, this time donning exquisite coffee-colored attire.



Some of the senior guys in the NDC, like the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the newly elected NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, among others, were all present to support Sammy and Irene on their big day.



Scroll down for images from the wedding:































ADA/BOG