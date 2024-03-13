Exposure to African music influenced my music taste - US-based DJ Ratchet Rome

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based DJ and musician Ratchet Rome has shared insights into his journey of infusing African rhythms into his music



Speaking on EVIBES with Becky in Baltimore, US, Rome emphasized the inherent danceability of African music, stating that he feels compelled to incorporate elements of it into his songs



Rome expressed his deep admiration for African music and its ability to evoke movement and joy in listeners



“You have no choice but to dance to African music. It’s filled with music. That’s why I brought my own flavour to it because I was exposed to African Music. I do listen to African artistes and I kind of brought that to the side of music that I make now. I like making music that you can dance to or move with it."



He also opened up on how exposure to African music at a young age made him love music from the continent.



“I have been listening to my parents’ music and it gave me a good base when it comes to my music taste and selection. My mom is from Baltimore, Maryland. She listens to a lot of high school music, club music, R&B and Hip hop. My father is from Liberia so I was exposed to African music” he told Becky.



Ratchet Rome is known for his unique song selection, well-rounded with many genres and time frames. He is also known for his smooth transitions and dancing when he leaves the DJ booth and joins the crowd.



Ratchet Rome is also a member of 92Q Jamz radio station as an on-air mixer.