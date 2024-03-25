Exposing your belly in a photoshoot while pregnant is insane - Sunsum

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Ghanaian actor Yaw Adu popularly known as Sunsum has condemned the recent trend in which women take pictures of their bare stomachs when pregnant and display them on social media.



According to him, women shouldn't snap pictures of their bare stomachs and display them on social because such an act exposes the individual and the unborn baby to spiritual attacks.



He clarified that it is not wrong for women to display their baby bump on social media, especially when the stomach is covered.



Sunsum described the act of displaying one’s bare stomach when pregnant as “foolishness” and admonished women to desist from such acts to protect their unborn babies from attacks.



“It is foolishness for a pregnant woman to take pictures of her bare stomach and share them on social media. You can take pictures but make sure your stomach is covered. There are demonic spirits, so if someone does not like you, he or she might take advantage to cause you harm.



"Only your husband is supposed to see your tummy. If it's displayed publicly, it exposes you to danger and attacks,” he said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb.



It has become a trend in recent times where celebrities display their baby bump to the general public on social media.



Sunsum believes the act should not be tolerated due to the possible negative impact on the unborn baby.



