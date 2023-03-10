Experience the magic of Jetey’s masterful new single ‘Goosebumps’

Music of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Jetey, the explosive Ghanaian-American Afrobeat artist, has teamed up with renowned producer, Abebeatz to create a new single that is sure to leave listeners with goosebumps. The new track, titled ‘Goosebumps’ is a masterful blend of infectious rhythms, soaring vocals and irresistible beats that showcase Jetey’s exceptional vocal ability and Abebeatz’s incredible production skills.



From the moment the song begins, listeners will be captivated by the energy and passion that Jetey brings to the mic. His soulful voice effortlessly rides the waves of the instrumental, building to a crescendo that will have you dancing along in no time. And speaking of the instrumental, Abebeatz has truly outdone himself on this one. With its mix of percussive elements, horns and synths, the track is a testament to the producer’s skill and artistry, providing a backdrop that is both dynamic and unforgettable.



In a statement, Jetey expressed his excitement about the new single, ‘’In my latest single, ‘Goosebumps’, I wanted to create a song that would capture the essence of Afrobeat while also pushing the boundaries of the genre. Working with acclaimed producer, Abebeatz, I was able to craft a track that's both timeless and fresh, incorporating modern elements while still paying homage to the classics.



‘Goosebumps’ is more than just a catchy song; it's a celebration of the power of music to move us, transport us to another world and bring us together. In a time when so many of us are feeling isolated and disconnected, this song is a reminder that we are all connected by the rhythms that run through us.



In 2018, Jetey’s career skyrocketed with the release of his chart-topping single ‘Fa Ma Me’ featuring Gidochi, followed by a remix featuring one of Ghana’s biggest stars, Sarkodie and Gidochi. The song was an instant success and it helped to cement Jetey’s reputation as one of the most promising young talents in the industry.



Since then, Jetey has continued to release hit after hit, collaborating with other top artists and earning critical acclaim for his innovative approach to music. In addition to his musical pursuits, Jetey is also an advocate for social justice and human rights. He uses his platform to raise awareness about important issues affecting his community and beyond and is a vocal supporter of organizations working to make a positive impact.



With his talent, passion and dedication, there’s no doubt that Jetey will continue to make an impact in the years to come. ‘Goosebumps’ is just the latest example of his ability to create music that transcends borders and unites people from all walks of life.



