Expect to be thrilled at '3FacesOfJeffreyNortey' - Actor

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned for his multifaceted talents in acting, content creation, and spoken word artistry, Jeffrey Nortey will take the spotlight in what has been branded as an unforgettable night of entertainment as Focuz Afriq Media and Kasa Entertainment team up for "3FacesOfJeffreyNortey".



Nortey will on December 16, 2023, showcase the three faces of his creativity, captivating the audience with his charisma and unique skills at Snap Cinemas, Accra.



The event boasts a star-studded lineup featuring a dynamic array of acts that guarantee an evening filled with laughter, thought-provoking moments, and sheer entertainment.



Lekzy Decomic, known for his hilarious stylings, will cater to comedy enthusiasts, while Jeneral Ntatia brings his wit and charm to the stage.



Rising star Cobby Lexyz is set to impress with his remarkable skills, and the electrifying energy of Nino will further elevate the atmosphere, creating an immersive experience for all attendees.



"Embrace the magic," says Jeffery Nortey. "This event is not just a show; it's a shared experience, a celebration of the unique stories we all bring."



"Adding to the excitement, '3FacesOfJeffreyNortey' has a surprise in store with a special guest appearance that is sure to leave the audience in awe. The carefully curated lineup promises an evening that transcends the ordinary, delivering a memorable showcase of talent and entertainment," he adds.







