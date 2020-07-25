Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Exclusive photos from the traditional marriage of veteran actress Kyeiwaa pop up

Veteran actress Kyeiwaa and husband at their traditional wedding

Zionfelix.net is in possession of exclusive photos from the traditional marriage of veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa in the United States of America.



The marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place in Worcester, a city in central Massachusetts.



Photos from the event saw Kyeiwaa and her husband, Michael Kissi Asare, dressed in regal traditional Ghanaian Kente as they were joined in holy matrimony.



Some family members and friends clothed in Kente and Kente-inspired designs were also seen in attendance.



Attendees of the marriage ceremony were seen observing COVID-19 protocols as they were spotted in nose masks and also sat spacially.



Rose Mensah and her hubby were seen seated beautifully in the photos that were shared with Zionfelix.net.



The white wedding is set to follow tomorrow, July 25, 2020 at the same venue.













