Exclusive photos from comic actor Clemento Suarez's wedding

Stage actor and comedian Clemento Suarez has married his long-time girlfriend Sylvia Bioh at a colourful ceremony at Ayigya Zongo, Kumasi.



GhanaWeb is informed that the event which was not publicised was held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



Some comedians, including Foster Romanus, Fred Amugi, Delong and Jeneral Ntatia were present to support their colleague. Also in attendance were the entire Kejetia VS Makola team as well as actor and director Fiifi Coleman.



Born Clement Ashiteye, the comedian has won the hearts of many with his witty jokes and ability to execute his production roles perfectly.



The product of the University of Ghana has featured in quite a number of productions including Gallery of Comedies, Thank God for Idiots, Romantic Nonsense, Sweet Dreams & Nightmares, What Can Come Can Come, Flagstaff House, Mallams & Pastors, I Can’t Think Far, Prison Graduates, Ama 2G, Ladder, Keteke, You Play Me, I Play You, Bukom, Royal Diadem, Kejetia vs Makola and 3 Idoits and a Wiseman.



He has won several awards, including Best Comic Actor at GH Comedy Awards, Best Comedian at Fashion & Lifestyle Ghana, Best Comedian at GH Entertainment Awards USA and Best Male Comedian at GH Actors & Entertainers Awards.



Clemento Suarez recently took the Best Entertainer prize at the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY)Africa Awards.

















