Excited staff welcome Regina Daniels as she arrives at husband's newly allocated office at Senate House

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

There was a massive welcome for Reginal Daniels as she arrive at the Senate house to tour her husband, Ned Nwoko's new office space.



Taking to her Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself and Ned Nwoko arriving the office and taking a tour as his staff greeted them.



In another post, Regina Daniels also heaped praises on her husband as he resumes office as a Senator of Delta North District, Delta State.



She wrote; "The journey to a refined Anioma has just begun. as their very own assumes office of the senate representing Anioma, Delta north, Delta state, and Nigeria at large. I believe in the people’s choice and in your capabilities. We the Anioma people are solidly behind you. Ride on Dike Anioma."



This comes months after Ned Nwoko won the senatorial election in Delta North District, Delta State under the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party.



He polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored 36,816 votes.



