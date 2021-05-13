Exchanging sex for money is survival – Efia Odo advocates

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Efia Odo told BBC News Pidgin that people who exchange sex for money are just trying to survive like everyone else.



Speaking on actress selling sex for roles, Efia Odo confirmed that some actress sleep with big men in the movie industry and politicians. She also said that it is their choice and should not be others business. She said, “Some of them sleep around. Even if they sleep with politicians and men for money, how does that concern you? Or anybody? We are all trying to eat and survive.”



According to the actress, a Ghanaian actor has to appear in 2,000 movie roles before they can afford to buy a Toyota. She continued by saying that if someone wants to use what they have, their body, to get what they want, money. Then mind your business, especially when he is not your husband.



The actress clarified that she does not exchange sex for money because she makes enough money from her social media platforms. She charges 1,000dollars to 5,000 dollars for a single post.



Efia Odo attributed the high rate of unemployment to the rise in prostitution. She said if well-paying jobs were available, women will not be sleeping around and risking themselves to STIs’.



The actress also addressed concerns about her scanty clothes. She said, “look at my body? It is nice. It is natural. Why not show it off?” She said she does not care about what people say about her. Because people are very judgemental, and they will talk regardless.