Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Except for KNUST, all other public universities in Ghana were built by NDC - Rex Omar

play videoVeteran highlife musician, Rex Omar

Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar, who is a spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says that the achievements of the party in the country make it the best political party.



According to him, the NDC in the history of developmental projects in Ghana has done more than any political party; adding that all public universities in the country were built by the NDC government.



However, exempting Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from the lots, he credited the country's first president for building the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



"In Ghana, if you talk about the best party, that is the NDC...Because when I look at the achievements of the NDC, it's ideologies, NDC agrees that everyone must develop to his highest potentials. NDC does not discriminate when you join the party. Taking a look at Ghana's developments since the Republic, it is the NDC that has done major things.



Most of the public universities in Ghana expect KNUST which was built by Kwame Nkrumah, all the others were built by the NDC. No party has ever built a public university except the NDC. This alone shows the NDC is the best party ever," he boasted.



He made these comments in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV's United Showbiz show on Saturday, October 17, 2020, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Rex Omar in several reports has said that he does not only love the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he is also proud of the party.



