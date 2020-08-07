Ewuraba Eesi wins at maiden edition of Ghana Innovation Awards 2020

Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020
Sensational Takoradi based Gospel Musician Ewuraba Eesi has picked up the award as 'Promising Gospel Artiste of the Year' at the maiden edition of the Ghana Innovation Awards which took place at Mandiata Hotel in Accra on July 31, 2020.
The scheme is to honour young innovative Ghanaians that are excelling and working hard in their various fields.
The event was graced by Christiana Awuni, Akuapem Poloo, Mzbel, DJ Phletch, Gymidi among other stars.
Below are full list of winners:
Promising Gospel Artist – Ewuraba Eesi
Youth Male Entrepreneur – Gordon Quaye
Youth Female Entrepreneur – Ruth Asantewaa Opoku
Most Innovative Female Youth – Akua Nhyira
Most Innovative Male Youth – Toppaklass Promo
Innovative Product – Harry Graphics
Best Youth Blogger / Promoter – Yaro Ashiaman
Promising TV Presenter – Emmanuel Kwame Appiah
Promising Radio Presenter – Wisdom Nana Hededzome
Talent Of The Year – Ras Cann Tafari
Youth Comedian Of The Year – Theophilus Asamoah
Promising Actor – Bright Atakli
Promising Actress – Obaapa Lydia Abekah
Youth Photographer – Eye Lenz Creations
Male Photo Model – Craig Owusu
Youth Male Fashion Designer – Kenneth Yartey
Youth Female Fashion Designer – Vanessa Gyamfuah Mensah
Promising Music Video – Baby Sugar (De–Ice)
Promising Hip Pop – Isaac Agyekum
Promising DJ – DJ Tofa
Youth Organization – Maxtime Entertainment
Promising Hip Life Artist – Kwaku Cidic
Promising High Life Artist – Krypspaddy
Writer Of The Year – Adams Arenaboss
Promising Reggae Dancehall Artist – Small Small
Promising Afro Pop Artist –
Prince Henry Mensah (De-Ice)
Female Photo Model – Lark
Youth sport presenter of the year – Mickey De Double Mouse
HONOURS
– Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe
– Nana Ekua Amoah
– Fred Amugi
– Christiana Awuni
– Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yehoah
– DJ Phletch
– Sammy Kay Media
– Nana Ofori Atta Ayim
– Hon. Theresa Larbi Awuni
– Andrew Tandoh Adote
– Ama Kunadu Abebrese
– Habiba Sinare
– Rabby Bray
– Gifty Arthur (Gyimidi)
– Daakye Fitness Centre- Social club of the year
