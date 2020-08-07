Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Ewuraba Eesi wins at maiden edition of Ghana Innovation Awards 2020

Gospel Musician Ewuraba Eesi

Sensational Takoradi based Gospel Musician Ewuraba Eesi has picked up the award as 'Promising Gospel Artiste of the Year' at the maiden edition of the Ghana Innovation Awards which took place at Mandiata Hotel in Accra on July 31, 2020.



The scheme is to honour young innovative Ghanaians that are excelling and working hard in their various fields.



The event was graced by Christiana Awuni, Akuapem Poloo, Mzbel, DJ Phletch, Gymidi among other stars.



Below are full list of winners:



Promising Gospel Artist – Ewuraba Eesi



Youth Male Entrepreneur – Gordon Quaye

Youth Female Entrepreneur – Ruth Asantewaa Opoku



Most Innovative Female Youth – Akua Nhyira



Most Innovative Male Youth – Toppaklass Promo



Innovative Product – Harry Graphics



Best Youth Blogger / Promoter – Yaro Ashiaman



Promising TV Presenter – Emmanuel Kwame Appiah



Promising Radio Presenter – Wisdom Nana Hededzome



Talent Of The Year – Ras Cann Tafari



Youth Comedian Of The Year – Theophilus Asamoah



Promising Actor – Bright Atakli



Promising Actress – Obaapa Lydia Abekah



Youth Photographer – Eye Lenz Creations



Male Photo Model – Craig Owusu



Youth Male Fashion Designer – Kenneth Yartey



Youth Female Fashion Designer – Vanessa Gyamfuah Mensah



Promising Music Video – Baby Sugar (De–Ice)



Promising Hip Pop – Isaac Agyekum



Promising DJ – DJ Tofa



Youth Organization – Maxtime Entertainment



Promising Hip Life Artist – Kwaku Cidic



Promising High Life Artist – Krypspaddy



Writer Of The Year – Adams Arenaboss



Promising Reggae Dancehall Artist – Small Small



Promising Afro Pop Artist –

Prince Henry Mensah (De-Ice)



Female Photo Model – Lark



Youth sport presenter of the year – Mickey De Double Mouse



HONOURS



– Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe

– Nana Ekua Amoah

– Fred Amugi

– Christiana Awuni

– Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yehoah

– DJ Phletch

– Sammy Kay Media

– Nana Ofori Atta Ayim

– Hon. Theresa Larbi Awuni

– Andrew Tandoh Adote

– Ama Kunadu Abebrese

– Habiba Sinare

– Rabby Bray

– Gifty Arthur (Gyimidi)

– Daakye Fitness Centre- Social club of the year

