Ewuraba Eesi unleashes new inspirational song titled 'Nya Confidence'

Music of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Ewuraba Eesi, a Ghanaian Gospel singer has hit the ground running for 2024 with a new inspirational and powerful song titled 'Nya Confidence'.



The song was composed in English, pidgin, and the local Akan language, and Ewuraba Eesi belts out her beautiful vocal notes to complement it.



“Nya Confidence" produced by the multi-talented music producer, JakeBeatz is currently out on all digital platforms.



The singer rose to fame in 2013 after she successfully launched and released her first studio album tagged 'Confidence'.



Ewuraba Eesi has won several accolades, most notably the Best Gospel Song of the Year award (Western Music Awards 2022), Gospel Artist of the Year (Ghana Youth Awards 2020), Gospel Artiste of the Year (Ghana Innovation Awards 2020), National Gospel Music Awards 2020 (nominee), Western Gospel Awards 2021 'Artiste of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, (Nominee), Female Gospel Artiste of the Year (Winner) amongst many other achievements.



She is behind hits like 'Aseda, Gyinapintsin, Perfect Love, Afehyia Pa, and The Grace' featuring the Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat sensation, Nero X.



The sensational songstress has graced and performed at major and high-profile events in and outside of the Western Region.



Somewhere in 2023, she made history when she lined up some of the biggest names in Gospel music including the legendary Nana Yaw Asare, Diana Hammond, SK Frimpong, KDM, Vincent Nyarko, El Manuel, et al at her maiden concert dubbed the 'Arukah Xperience'.



The event attracted a plethora of music enthusiasts, fans, and Christians from all walks of life, cementing her as one of the forces to be reckoned with in the gospel music space.



She is arguably the most decorated, highly gifted, and revered female Gospel musician from Sekondi-Takoradi.



Ewuraba Eesi who doubles as a professional teacher continues to make her mark in the world of gospel music through her enchanting voice, amazing ministration, energetic performance, spirit-filled music, and profound lyrical prowess.