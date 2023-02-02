Ewuraba Eesi shuts down Resurrection Baptist Church with powerful ministration

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: HashimNews.com

Hundreds of patrons at the just-ended 'Nyame Aseda' program organized by Resurrection Baptist Church dubbed 'aside unlimited' were thrilled to anointed songs from Gospel musicians as they led the audience into the throne room.



The much talked about gospel musical concert held at the aforementioned Church at Effiakuma - Takoradi on January 29 was under the theme: ‘give thanks in all circumstances'.



The concert brought together Christians and gospel music fans on one stage for worship and praise to the Almighty God.



Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artists including the sensational Ewuraba Eesi, Pastor Sandra Boateng from Kumasi, Rev. Emmanuel Kojo Antwi, Mrs. Naa Hammond, Min. Prince Oppong delighted the audience with their powerful and alluring voice.



Each artist showed their worship and praise prowess when they took their turn on stage and had the audience on their feet throughout the time they were on stage.



The back-to-back praises and worship brought some needed warmth and joy to the hearts of the patrons.



Ewuraba Eesi who was the headline artist wowed the audience with her beautiful entrance and electrifying performance surrounded by her band known as The Eesians (We flex for Christ).



The audience experienced the presence of God through intense praise and worship.



The gospel that was otherwise called ministered an impressive rendition of her songs which included “The Grace, Aseda, Gyinapintsin, and Gina La Yesu among her other hit songs.



Tagged as one of the gifted and best Ghanaian gospel musicians, Ewuraba Eesi had fans captivated by her ministration as they sang along to every word of her songs, which was unarguably a memorable highlight of the event. It was, without a doubt, a successful event.



The multiple award-winning artists delivered an outstanding ministration on stage, which left patrons jaw-dropped, and I believe it will take a while for fans to recover from that experience.



In an appreciation post to her fans, Ewuraba Eesi took to her socials to write,

"I'll praise my maker for how far He has brought me, His Grace and Perfect Love always endureth forever and ever, and all shall say AMEN!!! Happy New Month #Eesians."



Speaking in an exclusive interview with HashimNews, she intimated "Still feeling thankful after what the Lord did through us at the 'Nyame Aseda' program on Sunday”.



“Everyone who attended, the pastors the various teams-band, supporting artists, ushers and stage management, the entire Baptist Churches, and everyone involved. May the Lord bless you beyond your imagination. Thank You.” she added.



The concert, which is an annual gospel music event aimed at entertaining Ghanaian gospel music fans, was organized to thank God for the mercies and kindness as the new year begins.



Meanwhile, Ewuraba Eesi has hinted to stage her long-talked-about concert dubbed 'Aruka Concert' this year, 2023 to mark her 10th anniversary in the music industry.