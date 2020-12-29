Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Hashim TV

Ewuraba Eesi earns nomination at 2020 National Gospel Music Awards

Ewuraba Eesi has been nominated in the New Gospel Artiste of the year category

Multiple award-winning gospel musician, performer and Songwriter Angela Esi Saki-Kordah popularly known by her stage name as Ewuraba Eesi has earned a nomination in the 2020 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.



The 'gyinapintsin' and 'aseda' hitmaker has seen her name in the New Gospel Artiste of the year category which makes her the only female gospel singer from the Western Region to partake in this year's event.



The Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 20 released full nomination, after which voting begins effectively from 22nd December 2020, via the NGMA website: www.ngmagh.com.



The award night is scheduled for 2021 with the actual Date and venue yet to be communicated by organisers.



Meanwhile, Ewuraba Eesi is out with a new Christmas and New year jam titled 'Afehyiapa' featuring Quesi Ghana which is receiving massive support and airplay across the country.



Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.



Slated for February 20, 2021, the venue for the National Gospel Music Awards ’20 is yet to be announced.



The Ghana National Gospel Music Awards ’20 is organised by Global Expert Recoveries with support from BTM Afrika, eTV Ghana, Steaman Group, the Multimedia Group, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. services, UGN, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards and Gospel Bloggers Association.

