Everything you need to know about Inter Tourism's 2023 Expo

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture together with the University of Education, Winneba's School of Creative Arts, will be organizing this year's Inter Tourism Expo.



This year's theme for the expo is “Reviving Sustainable and Equitable Economic Growth in Tourism”.



The three days expo is scheduled to place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra from 18th - 20th September, 2023.



At the expo, individuals and companies will be enlightened on the importance of mutual partnership, brand visibility, thought leadership, sector specific mentors, market insights and maximized engagements.



The aim of the expo is to showcase destinations, brands, services and products in Ghana to Ghanaians and citizens from other countries.