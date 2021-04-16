Everything you have to know about Rebbel Ashes and Bakilla of Menez Gh

Music of Friday, 16 April 2021

Menez Gh, made up of Rebbel Ashes and Bakilla came to existence as a combination of two different artists with different artistic backgrounds.



Both Rebbel Ashes and Bakilla started their careers in Ghana (West Africa) but are now based in Belgium.



Profile of Bakilla:



Real name Seidu Iliyasu Bakilla is a dancehall, reggae and Afrobeats artist who is inspired by artistes like Bob Marley, Timaya, Busy Signal, Stephen Marley, Sizzla and others.



Born in Ghana, Bakilla was listening and singing along to traditional music in which it became very obvious that he had a talent and passion for singing.



In his spare time, he was listening to a variety of different musical genres which inspired him to start writing his own lyrics and create his own music.

Profile of Rebbel Ashes:



Prince Kwaku Sarkodie a.k.a Rebbel Ashes has been musically active since the year 2000.



His musical genres are afro beats, hiplife and rap. He describes himself as somebody who is only interested in creating good music.



In Ghana, he co-started a rap group named Red Rowz, in which he made his first musical steps. Shortly after that, he moved to Bremen(Germany) where he became a member of a gospel hip-hop band named G.O.P (Generation Of Praise).









In the year 2004, he decided to move to The Hague (Netherlands), where he became a member of the Hiplife group Mpese Mpese.



Since then, this vocalist/producer has kept himself busy with many other projects in Belgium, so no wonder he refers to himself as MUSIC.