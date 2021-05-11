Everything is increasing except wages – Efia Odo laments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo who is also a convenor of the #FixTheCountry campaign has lamented about the current price of bag of cement in the country.



In 2019, a bag of cement stood at GH¢35. 00 but has now shot up to between GH¢50.00 and GH¢53.00 depending on the brand.



Cement producers have attributed the increment to the high cost of raw materials.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, the actress who has been championing the course for proper management of the economy and better living standards of citizens bemoaned the high cost of living in Ghana.



She indicated that despite the hike in prices of commodities, the government has failed to increase the salaries of workers but rather imposed numerous taxes on its citizens.



“Cement was 32 cedis now it’s 50 cedis some places 54 cedis per bag. Everything is increasing except wages. Minimum wage is $1.90 A DAY! #fixthecountry????????ghana #fixthecountry,” she wrote in an Instagram post on May 11, 2021.



Reacting to the post, one of her followers wrote: "You have a point sweetheart. The country needs fixing but the People living it need it better."



Another added: "Hmmm I really love you and like what you are doing but please take care of yourself for me these politicians are something else they can do anything nasty if you are trying to save the country so please take care."