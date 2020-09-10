Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Everything I do on Instagram is for my songs – Gospel musician

Gospel musician Rose Adjei

Ghanaian gospel musician, Rose Adjei has admitted that she takes her time to upload quality media on her socials especially, the gram to get the likes and comments.



According to her, the days where gospel musicians shy away from the numerous social media platforms are way behind them. As they now capitalize on it as much as everyone else in the music industry.



In an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive with DJ Advicer, Rose Adjei indicated, “My Instagram is for promoting my songs. I slay there alright but everything on there talks about my song and nothing else.”



Explaining why she, in particular, started maximizing social media for her personal branding, she told DJ Advicer, “most music lovers complained about the kind of videos, instrumentals and other media gospel artistes used in promoting their work.



Most of the videos were shot in dense areas or with flowers and swimming pools but that has changed now.”



She furthered that not only has the videos and sound quality of their (Gospel artistes) changed but how they use social media as well.



“We not having quality videos and things have changed now. I am very active on social media and whatever I do on social media is for my song,” she reiterated.



The musician indicated that regardless of promoting her music endlessly, she still does not get the deserved recognition from DJs and presenters.



“We have DJs and presenters who also manage artistes and all so even if they acknowledge you have a good song, they’ll promote songs of their artistes over yours.”



She, however, believes that, if she continues promoting her songs, her music will speak for her at the right time.



Rose Adjei is currently promoting her new project dubbed, ‘Na God’.





