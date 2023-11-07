Everybody has a breaking point, take mental health seriously - Funny Face

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, also known as Funny Face, has opened up about his mental health struggles and attention given to the mental health sector in Ghana. According to him, “everyone has a breaking point.”



Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3, Funny Face, citing his own struggles with mental health, called for serious attention to be paid to the state of mental health in the country.



"Did you ever think I would be concerned? But I'm concerned now. You should be concerned too. You can be very strong, but every human has a breaking point. And I had my breaking point.



“So mental health is very important. We need to pay serious attention to mental health, and I'm championing the course.

This is somebody who has been through it, is out of it, learned from it. I've been back like two and a half years now," he said.



Funny Face further revealed that he would be embarking on a tour to sensitize the general public on mental health. He said that the tour is still in its planning stage to discuss the logistics and date.



Between 2020 and 2021, after a much-publicized divorce that saw him separated from his wife and children, Funny Face was involved in a series of antics that saw the actor ridiculed on social media and even arrested.



He later revealed that he was in a depressive phase and had even contemplated suicide at one point. He, however, has sought help and stated that he is doing well now



