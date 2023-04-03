Every woman is a sex symbol - Hajia Bintu

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TikToker, Hajia Bintu has stated that she is aware of the fact that she is seen as a sex symbol and that she does not have any issue with that.



Speaking during an interview on the Delay Show, the social media personality said every woman ought to see herself as a symbol of sex.



“I mean, every woman is a sex symbol... What I am trying to say is that as far as you are a woman you need to psyche yourself up that you are a sex symbol,” the 24-year-old stated.



According to Hajia Bintu, born as Naomi Asiamah, her curvy and heavy backside is all natural.



She denied claims that she has had her body artificially enhanced.



“I’ve not pumped my buttocks. I wasn’t skinny and I think it’s growth. Maybe when I was young I did not know of angles but now when I take pictures, I take them with the right angles that’s why you see things like that,” she said.







GA/SARA