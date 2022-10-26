Every man is afraid of a powerful woman - Gifty Anti shares

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace journalist and TV host Oheneyere Gifty Anti has stated that men are terrified of powerful women.



Speaking on Onua FM, Gifty Anti noted that women who are accomplished have been tagged as disrespectful.



“Every man is afraid of a powerful woman. Everybody is afraid of a powerful woman. They keep saying they support this style, but when they see you climbing higher and higher and becoming more assertive, things change.



“People have this perception that powerful women, confident women, and successful women are rude. Listen, I always say those are characters,” she said.



According to Oheneyere Gifty Anti, the 'rude' statement many people label successful women with has nothing to do with one's gender.



“We all have different characters. So maybe poverty was suppressing their rudeness. And it’s in men, it’s in women. We’ve seen it all.”



“We’ve seen people when they are low, especially political leaders when they are campaigning. After they secure power, they act differently. It cuts across both men and women. But some people are not changed by their situations,” she added.



She also admitted that one changes the way she relates with others when they find themselves in certain positions.



“Of course, when you find yourself in a certain position, there are certain barriers you need to put in place because you need to protect yourself. You need to check yourself and the interest of the people you represent,” she concluded.





ADA/BB