Every deep thinker knows Agradaa is being tactically smart - Computer Man

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Eric Amponsah popularly known as Computer Man has described the timing of embattled fetish priestess, Agradaa’s, decision to switch to be an Evangelist as wrong.



According to Computer Man, considering the legal battle Agradaa is facing and her decision to renounce fetishism, only means that the ‘Aboozigi’ fetish priestess is trying to play smart.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Bishop Amponsah questioned the motive of Agradaa’s renunciation of fetishism adding that her action forms part of her plan to get away with the charges she is facing in court.



“She claims it was prophesied that she will convert. But if she had been smart to have renounced her acts before now it wouldn’t have been a problem. Even if she had converted way before her arrest, she would have had it easy. Like the National Security would not have arrested her or closed down her TV stations. But with what is happening now, anyone who is a deep thinker will know that she is playing some kind of tactics and smartness,” he said.



Computer man averred that for someone who is facing prosecution and having a reputation of allegedly duping people with the promise of chanting money for them, Agradaa could be asked in court to prove her powers failure of which could land her in jail. Hence, her decision which he insisted was late to fit in the script she is acting out.



“The path she has chosen is correct but whoever advised her didn’t help her because the timing has met other issues. Because the scenario is that she is saying she has converted right after she was arrested. If she had announced her conversion even a week before she would have had a less serious issue to deal with.”



“Agradaa is very smart, she has a big brain. But it is late for her to convert to Christ at this time. Some people will say it is a good thing. But people are questioning the timing and it’s because of the case pending in court,” he added.



In the same interview Computer Man berated Rev Tony Asamoah Boateng also known as Apae Live whiles revealing that he (Apae Live) as far back as five years ago sold his chapel at Weija Junction to Agradaa who was then actively practising as a fetish priestess.



“What at all must cause a man of God to sell his Chapel to a fetish priestess?” he questioned.



Watch the interview below:



