Every artiste packages, let nobody lie to you - Addi Self

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste and former member of the Shatta Militants, Addi Self, has shed some insight into the lives and practices of music artistes in Ghana.



According to him, every artiste in Ghana engages in some form of fake lifestyle or “packaging” to show off to their fans.



He said this in an interview with Joy Prime, where he said that packaging is a normal aspect of the showbiz industry, both in Ghana and other countries.



“We packaged small. As I said, every artiste in Ghana packages. It's all branding. It's part of the job, like you said. Because even outside, it happens. International artistes rent cars and chains to shoot videos and stuff like that just to get people's attention,” he said.



Addi Self, however, denied such and said that he only rents items for music videos.



He said that he loved to live a real life and had even sold some of his cars to invest in other projects.



“But I love to live a real life. I used to have a Range Rover and a Venza, but then it became a liability. People see it and are impressed But then, when you have it, you realise it's normal, like the way you have a Camry.



"So I sold it and used it for some other project, like land or something. Because I feel like it will appreciate over time. So I'm just trying to be real with the street for them to know the talent,” he said



ID/ ADG



