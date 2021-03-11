Entertainment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Every artiste is supposed to stay relevant - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment Critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Ghanaian entertainment journalist and Showbiz Critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has shared that it is important for every musician to stay significant.



In an interview with Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush he said, “Every artiste is supposed to stay relevant because once you lose that relevance you’re gone. Relevance is key for every artiste”.



He furthered that, relevance comes in different forms because as musicians they should know that their selling product is their music so their level of productivity will determine their relevance in the industry.



“If your songs are still being played then it means you’re in the conversation and you’re top of mind. So if Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie still have their songs being played, it is because of the fact that their songs are still relevant” he said.



Citing examples he stated, “Amakye Dede is relevant because he is top of the mind. If we’re to organize a live show and looking for an artiste to mount the stage and wow the audience with a live performance, the first person who will probably come to mind will be Amakye Dede and this makes him relevant”.



He went on to describe Kwame Kese as not being relevant when it comes to his level of producing music but he is because he has entangled himself in social issues by, “talking about airport Covid-19 fee and many others and all these issues still make him relevant”.



Citing more examples he stated, “Shatta Wale was not active in producing songs for a while but he was still relevant because he stayed in the conversation by being a comedian. Reggie Rockstone is relevant because he is an entrepreneur he’s selling waakye so he’s always in your face so if he’s not relevant in producing songs that will keep him active in the music industry, he’s relevant because he’s doing something that keeps him in the conversation constantly”.



He ended by saying, “Your ability to stay in the conversation and what you do is what makes you relevant and as a musician, this is very important”.



He told musicians, “even if you’re not relevant in producing music stay relevant in something that will put you in the conversation”.