Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Every annual festival will be boring in Ghana without my gibberish songs - Patapaa brags

play videoMusician Pataapa

Pa2Pa Solja boss, Justice Amoah known in showbiz as Patapaa, has proudly claimed that doing gibberish songs is part of his hobby and nobody can claim his title as the pioneer in doing gibberish songs.



“Doing gibberish songs is my hobby. Every artiste especially those underground ones who will do gibberish song will be associated to me because everyone knows I’m the pioneer.”



Patapaa who recently challenged Stonebwoy after the release of his gibberish song ‘Putuu’ has boldly stated that his gibberish songs are the reason why most festival in the country becomes enjoyable and entertaining.



“But I relaxed with the gibberish songs because of the coronavirus. However, when the restrictions are lifted finally everyone will witness what will happen. Because if I don’t do gibberish songs, it doesn’t make various festivals across the country enjoyable."



Patapaa was asked by Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central whether he has stopped doing gibberish songs which made him popular and got a breakthrough into the mainstream music scene in Ghana.



He answered “You know already that if I don’t release any hot song every year it makes the celebration of festivals very boring. So for the gibberish songs I’m just hiding them behind the scenes.”





