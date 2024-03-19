Event organizers in Ghana do not pay well - Pure Akan

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Pure Akan has opened up about the economic difficulties faced by artistes in the music industry.



According to him, the booking fees offered by some event organizers to many artistes are too low to cover the production costs of these artistes.



During an interview with TV XYZ, the Highlife artiste shared that the amounts he’s often offered are insufficient to cover payments for himself, his band, and team members.



“I simply don't know. I mean, some have tried booking, but unfortunately, sometimes the booking fee is just not enough to help us produce. I don't perform alone, I perform with a band. And so you have to pay the band; you have to pay for yourself, you have to pay for rehearsals and all these things; you have to pay your team, stuff like that. And most of the time, the money that comes is not good enough,” he said.



Pure Akan, real name Bernard Nana Appiah, highlighted the gap between the effort put into his craft and the financial return, which he finds disheartening.



“It's such a shame the figures are not encouraging. There are a lot of mouths to feed and to pay, so it's simply not encouraging, and it will be very unfortunate. You put in all this work for so many years, and there's nothing to show,” he said.



Akan, however, said that he is hopeful that things will get better in the long run.



